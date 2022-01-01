Arizona couple arrested after allegedly leaving son alone for 2 weeks

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested the parents of an 11-year-old boy after he stopped attending school for two weeks and was left home alone.

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. — An Arizona couple was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of child neglect after they allegedly left their son home alone for up to two weeks.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office took Melissa Green, 34, and Bobby Jo Green, 40, into custody after discovering their 11-year-old son had not been attending school for a couple of weeks.

On Dec. 12, CCSO visited the family's home and found the boy living there alone. He told CCSO his parents left around Thanksgiving and provided him some frozen foods for the child to eat.

The child was taken into protective services as CCSO attempted to locate his parents.

The Greens were arrested after they returned home from an unknown destination and booked into the Cochise County jail on multiple charges of child neglect.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.