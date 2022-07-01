Former Arizona corrections director facing charges after Tempe police standoff

The former corrections director reportedly shot himself in the hand during a standoff with police officers.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired in a previous broadcast.

Former Arizona Department of Corrections Director Charles Ryan is facing criminal charges after he allegedly shot himself in the hand during a standoff with police earlier this month.

The Tempe Police Department said Ryan pointed a gun at officers while they were responding to a shooting call at his home. Ryan was the only person injured in the incident.

The department has submitted the following charges against Ryan:

two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer;

one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm.

The charges have been submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office for review.

Officers were called to Ryan's home near Rural and Warner roads around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. Officers found Ryan armed inside the home. Police said Ryan's wife and daughter were able to safely leave the home and speak with investigators outside.

Police said officers tried to communicate with Ryan but were unsuccessful.

Officers said Ryan opened the door leading from the house into the garage and pointed a gun at the officers standing outside.

Ryan was eventually taken into custody and hospitalized for his injury.

Ryan retired from the DOC in 2019.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.