The executive director of the Arizona State Board for Charter Schools faces an aggravated DUI charge after he sideswiped another car as he was driving the wrong way on Loop 202, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says.

Charles Tack was driving westbound on Loop 202 just west of Interstate 10 around 8 p.m. last Monday when he crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lanes, according to a Form IV filed by DPS.

The court paperwork says Tack crossed two eastbound lanes and entered the eastbound shoulder while still driving the wrong way. He collided with a barrier wall and continued to drive westbound rather than stop, the court documents say.

DPS said Tack then re-entered the eastbound lanes toward an eastbound driver.

The driver going eastbound said she saw Tack approaching her head on and tried to swerve left to avoid him. She told DPS Tack swerved in the same direction and they crashed.

After the crash Tack pulled into the westbound offramp, which was closed down, according to the court documents.

The witness told troopers she followed Tack and took his keys because she thought he might flee the scene.

The court paperwork says Tack admitted to officers that he had been drinking. According to the Form IV, he had slurred speech, had bloodshot watery eyes and would lose his balance.

A preliminary breath test indicated a blood alcohol concentration of 0.129. One hour later, another breath test indicated a BAC of 0.156, the court paperwork says.

Tack was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail and is facing charges of aggravated DUI, wrong-way driving and endangerment.

Kathy Senseman, chair of the state charter school board, released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying that Tack was driving his personal car when he was arrested and he will not be allowed to drive a state car:

“In speaking with Charles, it is clear that he understands the extreme seriousness of this situation and that his alleged behavior, even as a one-time mistake, is absolutely unacceptable from someone in a position of leadership.

“The State Board of Charter Schools will closely monitor Charles’ case as it works its way through the legal system. We will determine at the appropriate time whether we need to take punitive action. In the interim, we have taken the step of making sure that Charles does not drive a state vehicle either at work or off work.”