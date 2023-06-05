Arizona AG warns of AI voice clone scam

Attorney General Kris Mayes said con artists trick people into thinking a loved one is in trouble and needs money or gift cards.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is warning Arizonans cybercriminals are using voice clones generated by artificial intelligence to defraud consumers in the Grand Canyon State.

Mayes said con artists trick people into thinking a loved one is in trouble and needs money or gift cards. Some scammers combine the technology with spoofing equipment so that it seems a call is coming from a friend or family member.

“Scammers are using AI technology to personalize scams and mimic a loved one’s voice—or to send similar personalized text messages—to trick people,” said Mayes. “Receiving a call from a loved one in distress, with a voice that appears to be real, can easily push a consumer into rushing to send money or other forms of payment. Be wary of any call asking for emergency money. Contact the family member who is supposed to be calling to verify the ask – and always seek help from others, including law enforcement, before sending any form of payment," said Mayes.

Six tips to protect yourself from AI scam calls:

Beware of any emergency call asking for money to be sent right away.

Don’t trust the voice or message as voices can be imitated with AI.

Hang up and call your loved one through a trusted number to verify the call or text.

Consider establishing a word or phrase that only your loved one would know to verify their identity.

Beware of high-pressure scare tactics.

Beware of payment requests through gift cards, person-to-person pay apps, etc.

If you believe you have been the victim of fraud, you can file a complaint by visiting www.azag.gov/consumer.

If you need a complaint form sent to you, contact the Attorney General’s Office in Phoenix at (602) 542-5763, in Tucson at (520) 628-6648, or outside the Phoenix and Tucson metro areas at (800) 352-8431

Scammers are exploiting rapidly evolving AI technology to mimic voices and trick consumers into sending money.



Now is the time to remain vigilant and practice some helpful tips to protect yourself and your loved ones.⬇️ https://t.co/iNFhxaBAXc — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) June 5, 2023

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.