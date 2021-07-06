Arizona sees more than 400 DUI arrests over 4th of July weekend

ARIZONA, USA —
Data released Tuesday from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety shows a rebound in the number of statewide traffic stops and DUI arrests over the 4th of July holiday weekend compared to 2020 when the state was under pandemic restrictions.
2021
(July 2 - 4)
- Total traffic stops: 8,270
- Total DUI arrests: 448
2020
(July 3 - 5)
- Total traffic stop: 5,240
- Total DUI arrests: 190
2019
(July 3 - 6)
- Total traffic stops:15,174
- Total DUI arrests: 512
