Arizona sees more than 400 DUI arrests over 4th of July weekend

The number of DUIs during the Independence Day holiday weekend is up from 2020.

Data released Tuesday from the Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety shows a rebound in the number of statewide traffic stops and DUI arrests over the 4th of July holiday weekend compared to 2020 when the state was under pandemic restrictions.

2021

(July 2 - 4)

  • Total traffic stops: 8,270
  • Total DUI arrests: 448

2020

(July 3 - 5)

  • Total traffic stop: 5,240
  • Total DUI arrests: 190

2019

(July 3 - 6)

  • Total traffic stops:15,174 
  • Total DUI arrests: 512

   

