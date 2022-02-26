Argument turns deadly after shooting in central Phoenix

An argument in the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues escalated to a deadly shooting Saturday.

PHOENIX — A man was detained after allegedly shooting and killing another man in central Phoenix Saturday.

The Phoenix Police Department said around 1 a.m., an argument escalated to a shooting in the area of 19th and Dunlap avenues.

Officers said a man with a gunshot wound who, was identified as 52-year-old Wilbur Shannon, was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

The man who shot Shannon stayed on the scene and was detained but police said no arrests have been made. The investigation is still ongoing and will be submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.