Argument over cat escalates into shooting at Phoenix apartment complex, police say

A couple who lives at the complex confronted 22-year-old Darryl Haynes after they say his cat bit someone.

PHOENIX — A woman was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after she was shot during an argument over a cat, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex near 52nd Street and Thomas Road at 8:45 p.m. A couple who lives at the complex confronted 22-year-old Darryl Haynes after they say his cat bit someone.

As they argued, investigators say Haynes pulled out a gun and started firing at them as they ran back into their apartment.

The 21-year-old woman was shot in the lower stomach, but her boyfriend escaped unharmed. She remains in the hospital where she is listed as stable.

Police say Haynes fled the scene but was later arrested at a nearby apartment, and officers recovered the gun that was allegedly used.