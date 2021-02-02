Avondale veteran threatened to be beaten ‘like a slave’ during argument

A recording shows a man yelling he would beat an Avondale man "like a slave."

PHOENIX — A Valley man is calling for police to act after a repairman was caught on camera threatening to beat him like a slave.

Ricky Barnes is an Air Force veteran who lives in Avondale. He was trying to get his refrigerator repaired on January 20.

A technician from J & H Microwave and Appliances sent out a man for a repair.

According to a police report provided by Barnes attorneys, an argument over the warranty quickly escalated. Barnes would grab a metal pole while the technician made threats.

Barnes started to record the interaction after he said the technician used a racial slur.

"I was threatened, my wife was threatened, my 9-year-old son had to witness this," Barnes said.

In the video, a man can be heard yelling expletives at Barnes and said he would beat Barnes "like a slave."

The two would continue to yell at each other until the technician drove off.

Barnes would call J & H after the incident and be told the technician's name was "Jared."

According to the police report, Barnes handed over his footage. When police tried to call the technician, the man answered claiming his name was "Peter." The technician claimed he never used a racial slur. However, the man never gave his last name.

The investigation was initially made "inactive" because police did not know the technician's name or his whereabouts.

Barnes said he wants the police to act.

"Justice is to find this individual, hold him accountable for his actions," Barnes said.

In an email, Avondale police said the investigation into what happened is ongoing.