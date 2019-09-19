TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Coconino County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for three suspects after a bowhunter said he was shot at in Tusayan Tuesday evening.

Deputies say they got a call around 8:30 p.m. of a hunting incident near Forest Road 328. When they arrived deputies found a bowhunter.

The bowhunter said he was heading back to his vehicle when three men in a dark-colored truck approached him.

The men confronted the bowhunter while in the truck and asked what his problem was, according to the statement the bowhunter gave to police. It is unclear what exactly started the confrontation but it quickly escalated.

Investigators say the bowhunter eventually walked away from the truck. The truck started following him down a side road. The bowhunter began to run away and hid down an embankment.

That's when the bowhunter says he heard six to eight gunshots coming from the direction of the truck.

The truck and the three men were gone by the time deputies arrived. Now, they are asking for the public's help in finding the men.

The vehicle description is as follows:

- Black or dark colored full-sized truck (possibly a Chevrolet)

- 4 door or extended cab

- A matching in color camper shell with a rack on top of the shell

- Diesel engine

- An LED light bar on the cab of the truck

- Possibly a fog light burnt out on the front of the truck

- Occupied by three white males

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff's Office at 928-774-4523 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.