Man fatally shoots teenage brother before killing himself, Chandler police say

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A sibling argument in Chandler violently escalated and led to a man killing his teenage brother before turning the gun on himself, police said Monday.

Chandler police got 911 calls from an apartment near McQueen and Germann roads just before 10 a.m., and officers discovered two dead men inside a car when they arrived.

Investigators learned that 21-year-old Layton Eskeets had been out with his 17-year-old brother the night before.

For reasons that are still under investigation, police say the two got into an argument and Eskeets shot his brother and then himself in the complex parking lot.

The 17-year-old was not identified by police.

Police say officers found the gun inside the car.