PHOENIX — A Phoenix high school was broken into and vandalized early Thursday, just four days before students were expected to return to class for the year.

Amy Bolton, a spokeswoman for the Scottsdale Unified School District, said in an email that there was a break-in in the school's front office.

She said the break-in could be classified as vandalism because the stuff that was in the front office was "strewn about and property was damaged."

Bolton added that the area was "still being processed."

"We are fully cooperating with the Phoenix Police department’s investigation," Bolton said.

Bolton said she did have any reports of any classrooms being damaged.

The school is expected to open on Monday for all classes and grades.