Road rage incident in Apache Junction ends in fatal shooting

Apache Junction police said no arrests have been made after a man was shot during what appears to be a road rage incident.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A man is dead and no arrests have been made after an apparent road rage incident in Apache Junction, the city's police department said.

Jordan Toro, 41, was found dead just north of U.S. 60 and Tomahawk Road, police said.

Toro and another driver were on U.S. 60, exited onto Tomahawk, and stopped at 21st Avenue and Vista Road, the department said. Toro then got out of his vehicle to confront the other driver when he was shot once.

Toro was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle remained on the scene, and police say that no arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are still underway, and police say they're working with the Pinal County Attorney's Office on possible charges.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News for more updates.

