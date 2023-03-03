'A bullet came in six inches behind my head': Police investigating shots fired incidents at RV resort in Apache Junction

Police have said they are investigating the stray bullet rounds going into homes at the Countryside RV resort.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — An Apache Junction retirement community at the bottom of the Superstitions has been on edge.

Eighty-five-year-old retired veteran Dale Hoehne has experienced random gunfire aimed at his home in the Countryside RV resort since January.

“On January 14, I was sitting in my chair watching TV. And a bullet came in six inches behind my head," said Hoehne.

Hoehne said several neighbors had experienced stray rounds striking outside and inside their homes.

“There's a lot of shots been coming at friends of ours. They had a shot through their two walls and went well into their coffee pot. And they had another shot come in. And that lodged in their shower stall.”

Apache Junction police have been notified and are still investigating the stray bullet rounds going into homes.

Hoehne is unsure if he will continue living there but said he is concerned for the community.

“We were wondering how long it will be before somebody gets hit walking down the street," said Hoehne.

