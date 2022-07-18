Who are the Anthem jewelry store robbery suspects?

Helen Jones and Matthew Simmons matched the description of the two people seen in security camera video.

PHOENIX — Helen Simmons, 18, and 22-year-old Matthew Jones were caught joyriding in a U-Haul when they were arrested in California over the weekend.

The two were arrested in connection with the July 12 armed robbery at Andrew Z, a family-owned jewelry store in Anthem, that left a man in critical condition.

The rental truck caught the eye of Huntington Beach Police after it came back with "hot" plates, meaning there were two felony warrants out for the vehicle.

Simmons and Jones led California Police on a highway pursuit that ended with a pit maneuver and spike strips. Officers and K9 units surrounded the cab, where the couple could be seen with their hands up following commands.

Jones and Simmons matched the description of the two people seen in security camera video ravaging the jewelry store in Anthem last week. A store employee was shot during the incident and is still in the hospital.

Officers in California sifted through multiple bags in the U-Haul after the pursuit. Also, in the back, was a motorcycle possibly used in the Anthem robbery.

12News has learned Jones also served 18 months in State Prison for an unlawful imprisonment charge. He was just released on June 17, less than a month before the Anthem robbery.

Both Jones and Simmons face multiple felony charges, they are awaiting extradition back to Maricopa County.

