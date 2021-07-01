x
AMBER Alert issued for 4 kids from Eloy

The suspect is driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number 103712B
ELOY, Ariz. — The Eloy Police Department is searching for four missing children after it was reported that their mother, Melanie Davis, failed to comply with a court-ordered custody agreement. 

The whereabouts of Melanie and the four kids are currently unknown. The police believe the children may be in danger. 

AMBER Alert suspect Melanie Davis

DeAndre Davis, 13, Desire Watson, 15, Michael Davis, 10 and Matthew Davis, 10 are the children. 

The suspect is driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number 103712B.

AMBER Alert from Eloy

Desire Watson
If you have any information or see any of the individuals or suspect vehicle, please contact 911. Please contact EPD Det. Edmonds at (520)464-3465, or by email at aedmonds@eloyaz.gov, with any questions. 

