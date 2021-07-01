AMBER Alert issued for 4 kids from Eloy

The suspect is driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with license plate number 103712B

ELOY, Ariz. — The Eloy Police Department is searching for four missing children after it was reported that their mother, Melanie Davis, failed to comply with a court-ordered custody agreement.

The whereabouts of Melanie and the four kids are currently unknown. The police believe the children may be in danger.

DeAndre Davis, 13, Desire Watson, 15, Michael Davis, 10 and Matthew Davis, 10 are the children.

