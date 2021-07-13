AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-girl from Surprise

Police are searching for 27-year-old Fallon Costello and 2-year-old Paytan Costello.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — An AMBER Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 2-year-old girl from Surprise who was allegedly abducted by her mother.

Fallon was last seen in a neighborhood near Sarival Avenue and Acoma Drive. Police said the Department of Child Safety was in the middle of an investigation when authorities said Fallon fled with Paytan through a bedroom window.

The child was last seen wearing a purple nightgown and is described as being 20 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Costello was last seen wearing a pink top and black pants.

Police believe Costello took off in a newer model, white Dodge Caravan with a sticker in the front passenger window.

No license plate number was provided by authorities.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911 or the Surprise Police Department at (623) 222-4000.

