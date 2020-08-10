Amazing video: Watch police on scene after apartment catches fire

Police documents say the suspect yelled “you all should die” after allegedly setting fire to his own apartment.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz — Fierce flames caught on camera as police officers risk their lives going door to door to try and save lives.

Police said one of the tenants started that fire, with witnesses claiming he yelled “you all should die” as he ran away.

“Scary, the chaos was extreme,” Barbara Fournier, a neighbor, said as she watched the flames and police go door to door.

“The environment was just chaos. Like everybody was going 'why is this happening and how can this be happening right here.'” Fournier said.

Police said Jorge Hernandez tossed a suspicious bottle into his unit, sparking the fire.

Witnesses told officers that they heard Hernandez yelling threats and when he returned, he told them that God told him to burn them all.

Hernandez is now charged with 36 felonies, including arson and endangerment charges.

Fournier said that, althought it was frightening, she was impressed by the actions of police, who responded quickly to save lives.