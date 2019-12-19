Editor's note: The above video is from Jennet's Oct. 9 court appearance.

The alleged co-conspirator in Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen's international adoption scheme has pleaded guilty to multiple charges on Thursday.

Lynwood Jennet pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft.

She also pleaded guilty to theft and failure to file a tax return, both from a September case.

The remaining 45 counts against Jennet were dismissed.

Jennet was accused of working with Petersen in his alleged illegal international adoption scheme.

She was accused of fraudulently claiming the pregnant women lived in Arizona with her so they could obtain state benefits.

Arizona's Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the alleged scheme cost the state and Arizona taxpayers more than $800,000.

The pair were accused of identifying pregnant women in the Marshall Islands, flying them to the United States, then facilitating adoptions.

Petersen has been indicted in multiple states but has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges.

Families were allegedly charged around $35,000 to adopt the Marshallese babies.

The pregnant women were paid around $10,000 each. Petersen was believed to be siphoning money off the top of that.

The alleged scheme violates an agreement the United States made with the Marshall Islands, which prohibits Marshallese people from entering the United States if their travel is for the purpose of adoption.

Jennet is Marshallese and was allegedly Petersen's connection to some of the pregnant women.

