Alleged child predator arrested in Midtown Tucson

Augustus Brooks is suspected of molesting a child relative in Mississippi, deputies say.

TUCSON, Ariz. — U.S. Marshals Service deputies arrested a suspected child predator in Tucson on Friday morning.

Augustus Brooks, 62, allegedly molested a 4-year-old relative. A warrant was placed for his arrest in Stone County, Mississippi on Aug. 7, deputies said.

Brooks left Mississippi following the incident and officers were alerted to his presence in Tucson on Oct. 8, deputies said.

Investigators in Mississippi requested the help of the U.S. Marshals Service to lead an Arizona Wanted Violent Offender Task Force to locate and arrest Brooks, deputies said.

On Friday, officers arrested Brooks at his residence in Midtown. He was booked into the Pima County Jail. He is awaiting extradition back to Stone County, deputies said.

U.S. Marshal David Gonzalez said in a statement: