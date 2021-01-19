Autopsy shows popular social media influencer Alexis Sharkey was strangled

More than six weeks after her naked body was found dumped on a Houston road, we finally know how Alexis Sharkey died.

HOUSTON — The Harris County medical examiner says 26-year-old Alexis Sharkey was strangled before her body was dumped on the side of a west Houston Road.

The autopsy results were released Tuesday.

No one has been charged in the case.

A city worker found Sharkey's nude body in the 1000 block of Red Haw in late November, shocking the popular social media influencer's family and friends.

“I mean, just threw her on the side of the road, naked, like garbage. I just, I don’t get it,” said Tanya Ricardo, one of Alexis’ best friends. “No one gets away with something like this. No one.”

As detectives worked to find out who killed her, Sharkey's friends shared more about her life before she moved to Houston.

"When I saw her ... I was, like, she’s radiating," Alexis Sharkey said of her friend, Brittney Pember.

They’re words Pember will always remember.

“That’s when I first got to meet her," Pember said. “She was just like the light of the room. She was just so smart and so funny.”

Brittney has known Sharkey for a couple of years. The two met through their work with Monat, a company that sells hair and skincare products. Pember said Sharkey worked her way to the top, becoming an executive director.

“She worked her butt off to get to where she was and to see such success in a person who is just a couple years older than me, was absolutely incredible," Pember said.

Sharkey met many of her friends through Monat and work trips. That’s where she met Lauren Norling-Martin.

“She’s grown to be such a good friend to me. And I just can’t believe she’s gone," Norling-Martin said.

Norling-Martin said before moving to Houston, Alexis once lived in Midland-Odessa, where she met her husband, Tom.

“He was in the oil field, and I think she worked at a local bar for a little bit so I think they just crossed paths that way," Norling-Martin said.

Norling-Martin said the two moved to Grand Junction, Colorado for about four months in 2019.

“I know she absolutely loved it, and just being with her friends and exploring were her favorite things in the entire world," Norling-Martin said.

Norling-Martin said the couple moved to Houston last January.

Now detectives are trying to find out what went wrong. How Sharkey's vibrant young life ended so soon.