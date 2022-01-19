Airman sentenced to life in prison in Mennonite woman's death; her body was found near Flagstaff

Mark Gooch, an Air Force airman, was convicted of kidnapping and killing a Mennonite woman.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Mark Gooch, an Air Force airman convicted of kidnapping and killing a Mennonite woman, was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday afternoon in an Arizona courtroom.

Sasha Krause, 27, disappeared from a Mennonite community in northwestern New Mexico in January 2020. Her body was found more than a month later in a forest clearing outside Flagstaff, Arizona.

She had been shot in the head. The two didn't know each other but both grew up in Mennonite communities — Krause in Texas and Gooch in Wisconsin.

Gooch was sentenced to another five years for the kidnapping charge. It will run consecutively with the natural life sentence for murder.

Coconino County Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols during the proceeding called this case "the most senseless case" she's presided over.

“It just makes no sense why one human being would do this to another human being," Nichols said.

Gooch will also have to pay restitution

Krause joined the church, but the 22-year-old Gooch rejected the faith.

Gooch was 20 when the crimes were committed.

>> The Associated Press contributed to this report

