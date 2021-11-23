Judge dismisses jury for the evening, Court to resume at 8:30 Wednesday morning

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — **WARNING: Videos contained in this article may be disturbing to some.

Closing arguments will wrap up Tuesday with the prosecution's rebuttal to the defense's closing arguments in the trial in the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Arbery was shot and killed on Feb. 23, 2020. Cellphone video leaked to the public shows two armed white men in a truck approaching the 25-year-old Black man as he runs down the road. One of the men, later identified as Travis McMichael, and Arbery struggle over McMichael's shotgun before Arbery is shot and collapses.

Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan, who recorded the video, are all charged with murder in Arbery's death.

RECAP:

6:15 p.m.: Judge calls jury back into the courtroom and orders the jury to break for the night. The judge gives jurors instructions telling them not to deliberate further until court resumes Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

5:56 p.m.: Judge asks foreperson if they jury would like to break for the day. The foreperson says they are "working towards" a verdict but thought it would be right to break.

However, shortly after, the judge was notified the jury would like to continue deliberating. The judge agrees and allows the jury to continue. The court is currently in recess.

5:53 p.m.: Judge tells attorneys he is calling for foreperson for jury and wants to ask if verdict is imminent, if not will bring them back tomorrow at 8:30 a.m.

5:48 p.m.: Pool reporter says she's back in courtroom, will be back on record soon. Pool thinks jury may have question or it's a status update

11:43 p.m.: Jury is in deliberation

11 a.m.: Travis and Gregory McMichael look on as the judge reads the charge instructions.

Travis and Gregory McMichael as judge reads charge instructions #AhmaudArbery @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/55ANwq6JgD — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 23, 2021

10:51 a.m.: The judge is reading charge instructions to jurors. Then, they will begin deliberating.

10:33 a.m.: Prosecutors show a picture of Arbery lying dead on the ground and says his baggy shorts show he wasn’t armed. Says defendants knew he wasn’t armed. Wanda Cooper-Jones leans on attorney Lee Merritt when the picture is shown. Marcus Arbery rushes out of the courtroom.



10:18 a.m.: Dunikoski says to jurors, it may seem like only one person had their finger on the trigger, but under Georgia law, it’s as if they were all holding the gun together and therefore are all guilty.

10:09 a.m.: Dunikoski points out inconsistencies in the story Travis McMichael told police vs. the one he told on the stand. McMichael had claimed that was because he was out of sorts after the shooting. Dunikoski says his story changed to defend himself in court. She says he didn't tell police he knew about stolen items from English's boat.

Dunikoski points out inconsistencies in story Travis told police vs. one on stand. Travis said because he was out of sorts after shooting. Dunikoski says story changed to defend himself in court. She says he didn't tell police he knew about stolen items from English's boat — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 23, 2021

9:57 a.m.: Dunikoski circles back to her main argument she has talked about this whole trial, saying the defendants made driveway decisions and assumed the worst about Arbery, leading to his death.

Dunikoski circles back to her main argument she has talked about this whole trial: defendants made driveway decisions and assumed worst about Arbery, leading to his death @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/WXZbakFaFU — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 23, 2021

9:46 a.m.: "How about some empathy," Dunikoski says. Says defendants should've asked themselves "I wonder what I'm doing to this other person ... I wonder what it looks like from their point of view."

9:41 a.m.: Dunikoski: "How about don't bring a shotgun? You don't point a gun at someone if you're not going to kill them."

Dunikoski: "how about don't bring a shotgun? You don't point a gun at someone if you're not going to kill them." — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 23, 2021

9:40 a.m.: Outside the courthouse, barricades are being moved farther out from the front of the courthouse. Officers say that is in response to Monday, when activists were on the courthouse lawn with semi-automatic rifles.

Barricades getting moved further out from the courthouse. Officers say it’s in response to yesterday. There were activists out here with semi-automatic rifles yesterday. #AhmaudArbery pic.twitter.com/5C2ir8MFv6 — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) November 23, 2021

9:31 a.m.: Defense again objects to how Dunikoski is presenting citizen's arrest law. Laura Hogue says Dunikoski is sharing her "interpretation" of the law. Judge tells Dunikoski again he'll give jurors the law and she doesn't need to.

9:14 a.m.: Court takes a five-minute break.

9:13 a.m.: Defense attorney Bob Rubin files a motion for a mistrial, saying the prosecution misstated charge instructions regarding citizen's arrest law. The judge denies the motion.

9:02 a.m.: Arbery's family attorney Lee Merritt says this morning’s rebuttal from the state is a “rare opportunity” to reflect and respond to the defense. He says it’s great for the jury to get to hear rebuttal right before starting deliberations, saying racism benefits white defendants.

@MerrittForTexas says this morning’s rebuttal from the state is a “rare opportunity” to reflect & respond to defense.



He says it’s great for the jury to get to hear rebuttal right before starting deliberations, says racism benefits white defendants. #AhmaudArbery @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/UQTA3kERXm — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) November 23, 2021

8:57 a.m.: Dunikoski says the defense can't claim self-defense because the defendants provoked Arbery. "Who started this? It wasn't Ahmaud Arbery."

8:47 a.m.: Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski starts off the state's rebuttal by saying again the defendants didn't meet the criteria for a citizen's arrest. "If you're going to take the law into your own hands, you better know what the law is," she says.

8:42 a.m.: First Coast News reporters are hearing that jurors want to deliberate all day Wednesday if they do not reach a verdict today, then they want to come back Friday to deliberate if no verdict is reached Wednesday.



8:30 a.m.: Court will reconvene at 8:30 a.m. Prosecutors have the option to give a rebuttal to the defense's closing arguments before jury deliberations begin.

State’s rebuttal starting now in trial in death of Ahmaud Arbery. It will be 2 hours. Jury will then get case. Hearing jurors want to deliberate all day tomorrow if they don’t want reach verdict today, want to come back Friday and deliberate if they don’t reach verdict tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ysowWOWbog — Kailey Tracy (@KaileyTracy) November 23, 2021

Watch the full closing arguments from Monday below:

MONDAY RECAP:

5:06 p.m.: Court adjourns for the day. The court will reconvene Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. The State will have the option to give a rebuttal to the defense's closing arguments before jury deliberations begin.

4:30 p.m.: Kevin Gough suggests "divine providence" lead William Bryan to capture encounter between Arbery and the McMichaels on camera.

"Somebody is guiding Mr. Bryan, whether it's a conscience thought process or not, something is guiding Mr. Bryan down this street to document what’s going on," he said.

3:08 p.m.: Gough begins his closing arguements after failed motion for a mistrial.

Gough says during closing arguments: "Why didn't Mr. Arbery ask for help. Why didn't he say 'Hey call 911?" Gough suggests to jury that Arbery "didn't want help."

2:52 p.m.: Defense attorney Kevin Gough files his seventh motion for a mistrial based on people demonstrating outside the courthouse today. Groups held a rally including the Lion of Judah Armed Forces, who were carrying rifles. Gough speaks about the rifles, saying "This is no longer a figurative mob. This is a literal mob." The judge again denies the motion.

2:47 p.m.: Laura Hogue asks the judge to strike "sleepy juror 12" for a second time. Hogue says she saw her sleeping again during her closing statements. Rubin and Sheffield join the motion. Judge denies it again, saying he'll continue to keep an eye on sleepy juror. Gough ask if she needs medical attention.

2:36 p.m.: "Greg McMichael is not a murderer," Hogue says, ending her closing arguments.

2:35 p.m.: Hogue says to jurors once they decide a verdict, they can't take it back, doesn't want them to regret their decision.

2:22 p.m.: Pool reporter says Arbery's mother "bolts from the courtroom almost tripping over the feet of others saying 'I gotta get out of here'" when Hogue says day of shooting, Arbery was wearing khaki shorts and no socks to "cover his long, dirty toenails."

2:16 p.m.: Note from pool reporter: "Long exhale and sighs from the back row/ Arbery family when Laura Hogue says it’s inexplicable why Ahmaud took that sharp left turn in front of the truck."

2:13 p.m.: "No one but Ahmaud Arbery" made the decision not to stop when Travis McMichael pulled up, or stay when he heard cops were on the way, Hogue says.

2:07 p.m.: Earlier outside the courthouse, during the break, defense attorney Franklin Hogue approaches the Lion of Judah Armed Forces, saying "Are y'all here to protect the city or to protect defense lawyers?" Demonstrators say they're defending people trying to exercise their First Amendment rights. "When you ask who we're here to defend, we are here to defend our lives."

1:59 p.m.: Hogue starts off by saying her father worked close to 50 years as an insurance salesman not because he wanted to, but because he wanted his kids to grow up in a safe neighborhood. Hogue says Gregory McMichael was trying to do same for his family and shouldn't have to fear intruders.

1:40 p.m.: Back from lunch. Defense attorney Laura Hogue starts closing arguments for defendant Gregory McMichael.

12:34 p.m.: Sheffield ends closing arguments by asking jurors if they will do for Travis what he tried to do protecting the community, "Will you reach out your hand to Travis and pull him out of those waters?"

12:25 p.m.: Sheffield: Travis wishes that he would’ve done anything but what he did the day of the shooting, but that doesn’t mean what he did wasn’t allowed by the law, says the argument that we wouldn’t be here “but for” Travis doing what he did is a flawed argument by prosecutors.

12:23 p.m.: Sheffield says to jurors, don't let the state fool you, you don't have to announce "you're under arrest" to conduct a citizen's arrest.

12:20 p.m.: Sheffield: “If this was a case about wanting to murder a Black jogger," Travis McMichael wouldn’t have acted how he acted after the shooting, says witness defense called said he was discombobulated, "and she was right."

12:15 p.m.: Court is in recess.

12:12 p.m.: Sheffield says Travis McMichael was afraid Arbery was going to "beat him with his fists," hurt and maybe even kill him, "he's scared." Sheffield says McMichael raised his gun to try to deescalate situation, "defend, protect" himself and his father. "He did this because he was afraid."

12:04 p.m.: When Sheffield described Arbery "in a full sprint" when a neighbor called police on Feb. 23, his mother Wanda Cooper-Jones is overheard saying "he's just running."

12 p.m.: Note from pool reporter on the sleepy juror whom the defense wanted to strike last week: "(She is) looking tired but willing herself to stay alert. She’s succeeding."

11:54 a.m.: Sheffield says Travis McMichael saw everything other than hand on stuff stolen and had probable cause to think Arbery stole items from English's home based on his encounter with Arbery on Feb. 11, hearing about crimes in the neighborhood and seeing Arbery on English's security camera.

11:43 a.m.: Sheffield: "There is no evidence that Ahmaud Arbery jogged for exercise" in Satilla Shores.

11:30 a.m.: The Lion of Judah Armed Forces and the New Black Panther Party are both holding a rally calling for justice for Ahmaud Arbery outside the courtroom where closing arguments are ongoing.

11:27 a.m.: Sheffield says there's a lot of crime happening in Satilla Shores, but crime at the home under construction is "real problem ... much different." Sheffield said there was a "repeat offender coming at a time when he had absolutely no lawful reason" for being there.

11:16 a.m.: "Duty and responsibility and following the law will always be intertwined with heartache and tragedy," Sheffield tells jurors, beginning his closing argument.

11:13 a.m.: "I don't see any basis for the state to object," Sheffield says. Prosecutors say they will object to each image if need be. Judge says he understands the state's argument and will see how things go and tells defense they can't use pictures on slides as evidence.

11:07 a.m.: Sheffield says the slides are "demonstrative things," says these are notes he took in front of jury during Travis' testimony. Dunikoski and Sheffield get into argument about state's objection. "This isn't appropriate to get into my closing arguments," Sheffield said.

11:04 a.m.: After a break, prosecutor says she walked into courtroom and saw defense attorney Jason Sheffield flipping through his slides for closing arguments. Dunikoski says she has not seen several photos on the slides that were never tendered into evidence and objects.

10:45 a.m.: Dunikoski wraps closing arguments by saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, use your common sense."

10:24 a.m.: "What did Arbery do? He ran away from them for five minutes."- Dunikoski. Dunikoski says Arbery had no weapons, wasn't threatening defendants, had no way to call for help because he didn't have his cellphone.

9:58 a.m.: Dunikoski claims argument that Travis McMichael had probable cause to think Arbery was the one who stole stuff from Larry English's boat was made up argument for trial. Dunikoski says Travis never told police this in his statement after the shooting

9:42 a.m.: State: This is a case about assumptions and driveway decisions. "They made the decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery because he was a Black man running down the street."

9:40 a.m.: The prosecutors begin their closing arguments. They are expected to last 30 to 40 minutes.

9:20 a.m.: After weeks of talking about it, attorney for William Roddie Bryan, Kevin Gough, files motion to sever, meaning he's asking Bryan get a separate trial