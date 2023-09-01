After recent shootings, businesses near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix feel safe thanks to communication

Less than a month ago, a man was taken into custody for reportedly shooting at Phoenix police officers near First and Roosevelt streets, less than three blocks away.



However, nearby businesses said they feel safe.



“I 100% feel very safe in my community,” said Stephanie Vasquez, owner of Fair Trade Coffee.



Vasquez isn’t the only one. Staff at Arizona Wilderness Brewing feel safe as well.



“If anything happens, we are OK. We feel pretty good if anything happens around us.” Frank Gervasi, General Manager at Arizona Wilderness, said.



And the reason is communication.



“When events like this do occur, we know who to contact, when to contact, and we know what we are communicating,” said Adan Madrigal, executive director of Roosevelt Row Community Development Corporation. “That’s our responsibility to have those plans in place so that when these things do occur, we are ready for them.”



Vasquez and Gervasi mentioned they knew who to call if things went wrong. They credit monthly meetings for helping them understand who to contact.



Every month Madrigal said business leaders and residents meet with city leaders and police.



“And they let us know what may be coming up, what may be trending, and things they are looking out for," Madrigal said.



In just a few weeks, that communication will become even more important as thousands of people come to town for the Super Bowl.



“The planning going on has been going on for months,” Madrigal said.