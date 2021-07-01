After officer was hit by wrong way driver, Phoenix police ask for your help

On New Year's Day, Officer McCance was sent to the hospital after a suspected DUI driver hit him in a head on collision.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer is recovering after surviving a head on crash with a suspected drunk driver on New Year's Day.

That suspect was driving the wrong way.

Thankfully, Officer Chase McCance is expected to survive, but will have a long road to recovery.

Just before 6 a.m. on Jan. 1, police say Dylan Ray Johnson’s white pick up truck was heading the wrong way, when it slammed into Officer McCance’s police vehicle head on.

Officer McCance was rushed to the hospital with injuries to his hip, shoulder, ribs, jaw and more.

While Johnson, who police say admitted to drinking and smoking weed before the crash, walked away without any serious injuries.

“My heart just dropped," Sgt. Tu Phan said.

Phan is McCane's sergeant. He said Officer McCance joined he force about a year ago. He said the new officer was quiet, always working.

“Very humble officer, down to earth, shows up to work,” Sgt Phan said.

McCance and his wife have a son and are currently expecting another child.

While McCance is expected to make a full recovery he will need help.