PHOENIX — The two adult sons of an Arizona woman who abused her younger, adopted children and forced them to star in YouTube videos will not be charged in the abuse case, the Pinal County Attorney's Office says.

Machelle Hobson of Maricopa, Arizona, was arrested in March after Maricopa Police Department received a call that she was abusing her seven adopted children if they did not recall their lines or perform as directed for her now-deleted YouTube channel.

She was indicted by a grand jury on March 26.

Her adult sons Ryan and Logan Hackney were arrested along with her and booked into jail on charges of failing to report the abuse.

After their arrests, police said Logan told officers he knew the children were locked in the closet for long periods, pepper sprayed and forced to take ice baths as punishment, according to court documents.

Those court documents also revealed the children told police Ryan would sneak them food when they were locked in the “green room.”

There was a preliminary hearing for Ryan and Logan Monday. Pinal County Attorney's Office said the office won't pursue charges at this time but the investigation of the men's role in the abuse, if any, is on-going.

Here's the official statement from the Pinal County Attorney's Office:

"At this time, Pinal County Attorney’s Office has chosen not to charge Ryan or Logan Hackney.

"However, the investigation into Ryan and Logan Hackney’s role in the case, if any, is on-going."

