2 injured in south Phoenix shooting

An adult female and a juvenile male were shot during a verbal altercation at a Phoenix apartment complex.

PHOENIX — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in south Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near 9th and Southern avenues where an adult female and a juvenile male were shot during a verbal altercation in an apartment complex

The adult female was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. The juvenile male was also transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.



Witnesses were able to identify an adult male suspect involved in the shooting, police said. It's unclear if that person has been arrested.

No other information has been released.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information is released.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

