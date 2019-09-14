When a 19-year-old doesn’t call her dad on Father’s Day, he knows something isn’t right.

Adrienne Salinas was starting her post-high school life in Tempe, Arizona. The teenager was known for being kind, good-natured and a meticulous planner. She was taking classes at a community college and starting to figure out life on her own.

But on the early morning of June 15, 2013, Adrienne vanished. She and her two roommates had thrown a party for about 40 of their friends and neighbors, but the night took a series of turns that detectives have spent years investigating.

The night included an argument with her boyfriend and a single-car accident involving Salinas. But the rest of the night gets even stranger. And ultimately, deadly.

“What happens then is a little hard to piece together, because all we have is assumptions, a couple of phone calls, and maybe the word of a few people at the party and the apartment,” said 12 News reporter William Pitts, who has covered the case since the beginning.

Salinas’ cell phone eventually shut off at 5:07 a.m., that morning. Her body was found in the Arizona desert months later — and police are still looking for answers.

On the next True Crime Chronicles, a true-crime podcast from VAULT Studios and TEGNA, co-hosts Will Johnson and Jessica Noll take another look at this disturbing case with 12 News investigative reporter William Pitts.

The episode will be released Monday; come back to this story then to listen in the player below.