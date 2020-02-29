PHOENIX — A man facing multiple counts of public indecency for accusations of public masturbation turned himself in to police Thursday morning and bonded out of jail Friday morning.

Court documents show Ahmad Maleik Levon, 24, was required to pay $50 and submit to DNA testing. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Levon is due in court on Wednesday, March 4 at 8:30 a.m.for an arraignment on accusations that he exposed himself to women in three separate incidents between November 4, 2019, and February 17, 2020.

He is due in court on Friday, March 13, to face accusations that he also exposed himself to two women at Phoenix College on the same day in February of 2019.

12 News obtained court records detailing each of the accusations against Levon.

In November of 2019, he is accused of pulling his pants down to masturbate while looking at two women who were standing across the street from him.

In January of 2020, he is accused of entering a Lowes Home Improvement store and masturbating "ten feet" from an employee. Police say Levon was visible on security cameras during that incident and that the employee later identified him from a photo array.

Lowe's did not respond to a request for comment Friday night.

12 News has spoken with four women who say Levon masturbated in front of them. All of them said they are extremely concerned that Levon is no longer behind bars.

"It's sad because so many people don't come forward because of situations like this," said one victim who did not want to be identified. "The judicial system is just horribly broken."

