PHOENIX — An accused pedophile will be in court Friday to answer more charges of sex with teen girls.

Gordon Golding, 53, is accused of luring four underage girls for sex and giving them alcohol and drugs.

Court documents show most of the girls were 13 at the time.

Golding was initially arrested in August after two girls came forward.

Police found videos they said Golding had made of himself abusing the girls.

Three months later, Phoenix Police added two more victims to the charges and re-arrested Golding, who was out of jail on a $150,000 bond.

The judge in the case rolled that bond over to the new case and Golding was released on house arrest with an ankle monitor.

During his first initial appearance before a judge, several victims' family members were there to speak against Golding getting bond at all.

"This defendant impregnated my minor child and gave a Plan B pill in an attempt to abort the pregnancy," one mother said.

"My daughter is crying, she wants to hurt herself," a father of one of the victims said.

Golding will be in court Friday to enter a plea on the new charges.

