Accused child molester on Maricopa County’s Most Wanted list arrested in Missouri

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — One of Maricopa County’s Top 10 most wanted fugitives, an accused child molester, has been arrested, authorities said Friday.

Arthur Lien was arrested in Springfield, Missouri by local FBI agents after receiving several tips from the community.

Lien had been on the run since January after he was suspected of molesting a child and attempting to molest another.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone named Lien as one of the most wanted suspects in the county and tasked the department’s Fugitive Apprehension Tactical Enforcement (FATE) Unit with his arrest.

“This is exceptional work by the task force and a great example of the importance of working together with our law enforcement partners as well as our community members as peers,” Penzone said in a press release.