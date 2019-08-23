PHOENIX — A Phoenix man was arrested last week after he was caught shoplifting at a Victoria's Secret in Tempe -- but it wouldn't be the first time he was accused of the crime, or the second, or even the tenth.

Alexander Martinez, 28, was arrested Aug. 16 at the Victoria's Secret at Arizona Mills Mall in Tempe after he was seen on surveillance video stealing more than $1,000 worth of merchandise.

According to court documents, Martinez was recognized because of multiple prior incidents that occurred at the same store. He was not arrested or even contacted over those incidents, the documents showed.

An investigation found that Martinez entered the front of the store and took multiple handfuls of merchandise by putting them into a green duffel bag before walking out.

Court documents showed that Martinez was identified in 15 other incidents at the same Victoria's Secret location since April of this year.

Martinez was positively identified as the suspect in the following shoplifting incidents:

April 23: $1,499 worth of items taken

May 8: $2,980 worth of items taken

May 20: $1,247 worth of items taken

June 3: $2,300 worth of items taken

July 13: $2,500 worth of items taken

July 16: $1,222 worth of items taken

July 20: $1,622 worth of items taken

July 23: $1,000 worth of items taken

July 28: $1,392 worth of items taken

Aug. 1: $1,696 worth of items taken

Aug. 4: $1,250 worth of items taken

Aug. 7: $1,044 worth of items taken

Aug. 9: $1,018 worth of items taken

Aug. 11: $1,550 worth of items taken

Aug. 13: $922 worth of items taken

Aug. 16: $1,009 worth of items taken

Martinez is accused of shoplifting $24,251 worth of merchandise in the 16 incidents.

Court documents showed Martinez is facing 17 counts related to shoplifting. Some of those counts were felonies because the amounts of the shoplifted merchandise was worth more than $2,000 and there were more than three instances in a 90-day period.

Martinez was booked and held in Tempe City Jail but was later released on his own recognizance.

He was also ordered to stay away from the Victoria's Secret location.

He is set to appear in court next Aug. 29.