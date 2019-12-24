PHOENIX — A Valley man is facing more than 10 counts of sexual conduct with a minor and sexual exploitation of a minor after he admitted to it while messaging his victim on Facebook this year, more than 20 years after the crimes took place.

According to court documents, a victim came to Scottsdale police to report being sexually abused by a man from 1995-2000, when the victim was a minor.

The victim told police that Gregg Kropp was a roommate of one of his friends when the victim was a teenager. His friend's house, where Kropp lived, was "the party house," where the victim and his friends would drink and smoke marijuana.

The victim told detectives Kropp allegedly first committed sexual conduct with him when the victim was just 13 or 14 years old, court document say.

Kropp often paid the victim in money, drugs and alcohol for sexual acts, the victim told detectives.

The victim said Kropp once sexually abused him on a ski trip in Utah, which he was only able to go to because Kropp paid his way, which would not have happened unless he agreed to sexual acts with Kropp, court docs say.

Kropp is seven years older than the victim, which means he would have been an adult in every incident reported, court documents say.

Before reporting the crimes to law enforcement, the victim messaged Kropp on Facebook, saying he wanted to lure Kropp into a confrontation.

In the messages, police say Kropp talks about the sexual conduct he committed with the victim years earlier when he knew the victim was underage.

The victim turned his account over to investigators, who continued to message Kropp. Investigators say Kropp allegedly corroborated much of what the victim reported.

In one of the messages Kropp remembered the time when the victim needed money for prom so he "had sex with me to pay me back," court documents say.

"I kinda liked the thrill of almost getting caught," Kropp allegedly said in one of the messages.

Kropp also allegedly admitted that he smokes methamphetamine and that he would have some available for the victim if they met up again.

Police arrested Kropp on Dec. 17 without incident and executed a search warrant on his home.

Police allegedly found thousands of suspected images and videos containing child sexual abuse material.

Kropp faces three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minor, according to court documents.