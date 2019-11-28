PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a man they believe was responsible for the hit-and-run death of a woman crossing the street at 81st Avenue and Indian School Road Wednesday night.

Police say 32-year-old Anthony Cancilliere was driving westbound on Indian School when his car hit a 55-year-old woman crossing the street mid-block. Cancilliere slowed his car down, then drove away, police said. He was eventually located at 104th Drive and Indian School.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the hospital Wednesday night.

Cancilliere has been arrested on charges of failure to stay at the scene and DUI involving drugs.