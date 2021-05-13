8-year-old's custom wheelchair stolen in Avondale

The wheelchair was custom-built for the child to assist him with day-to-day activities, police said.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Avondale police are working to find a child's wheelchair which was stolen from a residential neighborhood on Wednesday.

The wheelchair was reported stolen from a neighborhood near 113th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 8 a.m., police said.

Police said the wheelchair was custom made to accommodate the 8-year-old boy's medical use.

The Avondale Police Department has provided a temporary wheelchair to the family and is working with some organizations for a potentially permanent solution, according to a press release.

Anyone with information that could lead to the location of the stolen wheelchair or the individuals responsible for taking it is encouraged to call Avondale police at 623-333-7001.