MESA, Ariz. — An elderly Mesa woman claims her son has been abusing her and stealing her money for years, but the situation finally came to a head when she sought a protection order from him, according to court documents.

Court documents allege a 78-year-old woman was granted a protection order from her son, 42-year-old Luis Soto, on Oct. 29. He was ordered to not have any contact with his mother.

In the two days following the protection order being granted Soto texted his mother 77 times and called her 20 times. The court documents allege he was upset she kicked him out and she refused to help him get money.

A Mesa police officer reported seeing Soto driving the victim's car with a suspended license on November 1.

Soto's mother was in the car. The officer says Soto was making his mother go with him to pick up his girlfriend's per capita check from the Indian Reservation in order for him to bail her out of jail.

Sota was arrested for violating the protection order.

The woman revealed to Adult Protective Services her son has abused her for the last 19 years. She says he's exploited her out of about $700,000 from her pay checks. And she "goes hungry", court documents allege.

Sota could face an aggravated harassment charge.

APS has a separate investigation into the claims.