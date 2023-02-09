78 months in prison for man caught with 90k pills containing fentanyl

The 43-year-old man from Mexico pleaded guilty to the charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man from Mexico has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute thousands of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

Eduardo Flores-Diaz, 43, was sentenced by United States District Judge Jennifer G. Zipps last week after he pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge.

Flores-Diaz, along with three others, was stopped by federal agents and troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety in Scottsdale in April of last year.

The authorities said they found around 90,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl during a buy and bust operation.

The operation was conducted by an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Strike Force.

Information about OCDETF Program can be found at Justice.gov/OCDETF.

This investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigations, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

