77-year-old woman mauled to death by dogs in Phoenix; dog owner arrested

PHOENIX — A 77-year-old woman died Tuesday morning after she was attacked by several dogs in Phoenix.

Maria Ruiz was rushed to a hospital after she was mauled by four dogs near 6th Street and Broadway Road around 7 a.m.

Ruiz later died, and Phoenix police said the dogs were not provoked before the group of Staffordshire Terrier mixes attacked.

Alejandro Hernandez, 33, is the owner of the dogs, according to police. Authorities said Hernandez had been warned in the past by animal control about his dogs escaping and was told to secure a gate.

Hernandez told police that the dogs escaped multiple times before and attacked neighbors.

Animal control officers captured the dogs and took them into custody. One dog is being tested for rabies.

Hernandez has been charged with negligent homicide.

