74-year-old woman leads multiple agencies on pursuit in northern Arizona

Laura Duffy, 74, was arrested after leading three different agencies in Sedona and Cottonwood.

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A 74-year-old woman was arrested after leading multiple agencies on a pursuit that ended in Cottonwood Saturday, police said.

The incident started when the Sedona Police Department received multiple calls from citizens reporting a woman's erratic and disorderly behavior.

Later that day, officers spotted her driving a Subaru Crosstrek and attempted to pull her over when she refused to stop. Police terminated the pursuit outside the city limits and sent an assistance request to Cottonwood police.

Duffy was seen driving southbound on State Route 89A when officers attempted to stop her for the second time near Rocking Chair Ranch Road.

Authorities said she refused to stop and ran a red light, nearly colliding with several cars. At that time, officers initiated a pursuit northbound on South Main Street.

The car later stopped at a red light at South Main and East Cottonwood streets where officers attempted to remove Duffy from the car.

Once traffic continued, she accelerated quickly, and continued to drive recklessly, veering toward officers, authorities said.

Cottonwood police said she was given multiple opportunities to stop but Duffy continued presenting a serious danger to the public, showing no regard for life.

When Duffy entered Clarkdale, Clarkdale police tried to stop her once again. It was during this pursuit, that officers said Duffy started driving the wrong way down SR 89.

Authorities were able to deploy spike strips causing two of her tires to deflate and de-accelerate as police successfully completed a P.I.T. maneuver causing the car to spin.

Duffy was apprehended by officers who pinned her car in with their units when she tried to escape by backing into a police cruiser.



Duffy is facing multiple felony charges including aggravated assault on law enforcement and endangerment.

