74-year-old grandfather dies after random attack in Phoenix

Phoenix police said 40-year-old Marcus Williams attacked 74-year-old Juanito Falcon for "no apparent reason."

PHOENIX — Phoenix police arrested a man in connection to the death of a 74-year-old grandfather last month, police said.

On Feb. 16 around 11 a.m., police were called to an assault near 17th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police found 74-year-old Juanito Falcon with head injuries.

Falcon was walking in the area when he was attacked by man for "no apparent reason," police said.

Falcon was taken to the hospital, where he died two days later.

Falcon's family started a GoFundMe for him.

He is described by family as "chatty and friendly."

"He would approach anyone with a smile and was not afraid to make friends. He lived a simple life, but was never without a story or advice to share," his family said.

Police arrested 40-year-old Marcus Williams on March 3 for homicide.

He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail facing one count of murder.