71-year-old woman survives alleged attempted rape in Tempe

The intense moments of an attempted rape playing out on a 911 call to dispatchers.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Newly released 911 calls detail the intense moments as a woman was almost raped at a Tempe park. The woman was heroically saved by good Samaritans who intervened.

The 71-year-old survivor cried to the dispatcher, “I’m at Kiwanis Park and somebody just tried to rape me.” The attack occurred on March 20 just before noon.

She said through tears, “I’ll never be able to walk here ever again. I walked here all my life.”

The survivor told police that the suspect, identified as Kevin Caballero, attacked her from behind. Then he allegedly brought her to the ground, and attempted to take her pants off. She says he was a stranger.

Luckily for her, several people in Kiwanis Park heard her cries for help.

New England Patriots offensive tackle Justin Herron and Murry Rogers, who lives in the Valley, sprung into action to help the woman.

“I yelled, told him to get off of her and then yanked him off and I told him to sit down and I told him to wait until the cops come,” said Herron when Temple Police awarded him and Rogers with an outstanding service award.

Police arrested Caballero at the scene. The police report says that the 30-year-old told officers he tried to start a conversation with the woman.

When she declined his advances, he tells officers they “both agreed in their heads”. In the police report, Caballero says his only regret is that he “didn’t get to finish” before witnesses intervened.