$70K distributed after Arizona prison escapees captured

Authorities had offered a $70,000 reward for information that would lead to their capture. The pair was captured Jan. 28.

COOLIDGE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a 12 News newscast on Jan. 28.

Federal authorities have paid a Casa Grande resident $20,000 and a family in Coolidge $50,000 for their help in locating two Arizona prison inmates who escaped from a state prison in January.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported that John Charpiot and David Harmon escaped Jan. 23 from the medium-security unit at Arizona State Prison Complex-Florence after breaking into a tool room and stealing tools to cut through the outside fence.