x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Phoenix's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Phoenix, Arizona | 12NEWS.com

Crime

$70K distributed after Arizona prison escapees captured

Authorities had offered a $70,000 reward for information that would lead to their capture. The pair was captured Jan. 28.

COOLIDGE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a 12 News newscast on Jan. 28. 

Federal authorities have paid a Casa Grande resident $20,000 and a family in Coolidge $50,000 for their help in locating two Arizona prison inmates who escaped from a state prison in January. 

The Casa Grande Dispatch reported that John Charpiot and David Harmon escaped Jan. 23 from the medium-security unit at Arizona State Prison Complex-Florence after breaking into a tool room and stealing tools to cut through the outside fence. 

Authorities had offered a $70,000 reward for information that would lead to their capture. The pair was captured Jan. 28. 

Related Articles