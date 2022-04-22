Phoenix PD: 62-year-old dies after being found with 'significant trauma' to his head, face

Around 7:30 a.m., a security guard was checking on a man believed to be sleeping near a business in the area of 7th Avenue and Camelback Road.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide after a 62-year-old man was found Friday morning with significant trauma to his head and face.

The man died from his injuries at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers) if they wish to remain anonymous.

