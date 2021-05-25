61 people arrested so far nearly a year after Scottsdale Fashion Square riots

Scottsdale police announced the arrests on Tuesday, the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Just days before the anniversary of a raucous scene in downtown Scottsdale that led to stores looted and smashed windows, police have arrested two more people they said took part in the riot.

Scottsdale police said two men were recently arrested and face felony charges for their alleged part in the riot on May 30, 2020.

Blaze Claeson, 18, was seen on surveillance video breaking into the Alex and Ani store, according to police. Authorities say 29-year-old Anthony Paez was seen on video breaking into a Sephora store.

Both were arrested for burglary. Claeson is also accused of forgery.

Video of former officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck until he lost consciousness sparked nationwide protests, including in Arizona.

During a march in Scottsdale on May 30, a portion of the crowd separated and broke into shops at Scottsdale Fashion Square, according to police.

Stores reported major damage and tens of thousands of dollars in lost merchandise. The event prompted Gov. Doug Ducey to issue a week-long curfew across the state.

Scottsdale police said 61 have been arrested in total and the investigation is still ongoing.