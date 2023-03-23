60-year-old on sidewalk killed when 2 cars crashed and plowed into him

Police said a vehicle spun and left the roadway, striking Julian Ibarra who was on the sidewalk.

PHOENIX — A 60-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle near Interstate 17 and Northern Avenue early Thursday morning.

Phoenix police said preliminary information indicates a vehicle traveling north on the I-17 off-ramp was trying to turn right onto Northern Avenue when it collided with another car traveling southbound, making a left turn onto Northern Avenue.

The vehicle making the right turn spun and left the roadway, striking Julian Ibarra who was on the sidewalk.

Police said Ibarra was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities said impairment is not believed to be a factor with either driver.

