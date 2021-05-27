$6 million worth of drugs seized in 2 traffic stops

In one stop, DPS said 74 pounds of fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $3.7 million were found.

PHOENIX — More than $6 million worth of illegal drugs were seized during two separate traffic stops in May, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

A DPS Canine District trooper on May 15 stopped the driver of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 near Marana and discovered 44.9 pounds of heroin, 40 pounds of fentanyl pills and 21.4 pounds of methamphetamine stowed in backpacks and duffel bags inside the cab of the truck, DPS said.

The driver, 52-year-old Jesus E. Sepulveda, of Nogales, was arrested on charges including possession and transportation of narcotic drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs for sale, DPS said.

On May 18, the same trooper stopped the driver of a passenger vehicle for a violation on I-10 in the Salome area. DPS said 74 pounds of fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $3.7 million were found.

The driver, 21-year-old Andrew Reyna, of Los Angeles, was booked into La Paz County Jail on charges of possession and transportation of a narcotic drug for sale.

