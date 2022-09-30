6 arrested after home invasion, theft and police chase in Tempe

Authorities grappled two vehicles that were involved in the Tempe home invasion and arrested the occupants, the city's police department said.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Six people have been arrested after law enforcement grappled two cars during a police chase in the Valley early Friday morning, the Tempe Police Department said.

The two vehicles grappled were reportedly involved in a home invasion and burglary in Tempe that happened around 1:30 a.m., the department said. Officers responding to the scene found that the suspects had fled the area.

The victims were not harmed during the incident, but the suspects did steal property and damage the structure, police said.

The suspected vehicles involved in the incident were later found by police, officers said. Department officials haven't given any specifics as to how they were able to identify the vehicles as the same vehicles at the scene of the crime.

One of the vehicles was grappled near Rural Road and Rio Salado Parkway, while Tempe police and Arizona Department of Public Safety deputies grappled the other vehicle near Route 202 and 24th Street. Two people were arrested in the first vehicle and four other people were arrested in the second vehicle.

Officers were reportedly able to recover all the stolen property and conclude that there were no other outstanding suspects or threats.

