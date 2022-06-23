56K fentanyl pills found inside fire extinguishers during Arizona traffic stop

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office discovered the concealed narcotics during a traffic stop on Interstate 40.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A suspected drug trafficker attempted to hide thousands of fentanyl pills from law enforcement by concealing them in small fire extinguishers, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies at the sheriff's office reported finding up to 56,000 pills stuffed inside three fire extinguishers during a traffic stop Wednesday night on Interstate 40.

After a police dog detected the scent of narcotics, a YCSO searched the driver's vehicle and reportedly discovered the drugs hidden inside the extinguishers.

The driver, who was not identified, was arrested and booked into the Yavapai County jail.

