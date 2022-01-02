$50K reward offered for info on suspect who robbed postal worker in Scottsdale

Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint last week in Scottsdale.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering $50,000 for information that can lead to the arrest of a suspect who robbed a postal worker in Scottsdale last week.

The suspect allegedly robbed the worker at gunpoint on Jan. 27 at about 3 p.m. near 68th Street and Camelback Road.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a light complexion, dark-colored eyes, about 6'0" tall, thin and lanky frame, and about 25 years old.

USPIS said he may be traveling in a newer model dark-colored Chevrolet Camaro.

Anyone with information can contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.