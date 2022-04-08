2 arrested in Yavapai County after police seize 50,000 fentanyl pills

The drugs were seized during two separate traffic stops earlier this month near Camp Verde.

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — Approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills were recently seized in Yavapai County during two separate traffic stops that occurred within 30 minutes of each other near Camp Verde.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said Marco Ceja-Partida, 35, of California was taken into custody last week after a large quantity of narcotics was allegedly found in his vehicle.

About 40,000 fentanyl-laced pills and 8 pounds of methamphetamine were seized from the suspect's car, YCSO said.

Thirty minutes after Marco Ceja-Partida was detained, YCSO reported finding more fentanyl pills during a separate traffic stop. Hector Ramirez-Galvez, 26, of Phoenix was arrested after YCSO allegedly found 15,000 pills in his car. Both suspects were booked into jail.

YCSO K9 UNIT SEIZE OVER 50,000 FENTANYL PILLS IN TWO TRAFFIC STOPS See this Instagram post by @ycsoaz https://t.co/BigrIGXcaA pic.twitter.com/MCaQJjD4hL — Yavapai Co Sheriff's Office (@YavapaiSheriff) August 8, 2022

