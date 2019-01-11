Multiple people were taken to a hospital from a Tolleson neighborhood early Friday morning with gunshot wounds, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

According to Phoenix PD, the call initially came in as a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the neighborhood near 87th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Responding officers found five people who had been shot outside a house.

Police said two of the victims were juveniles and three were young adults. One of the victims is in very critical condition.

12 News crews at the scene noticed multiple ambulances in the neighborhood along with signs for a party on the main road pointing toward the neighborhood where the victims were found.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.